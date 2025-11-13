India-Botswana wildlife cooperation boosted as eight cheetahs are handed over under 'Project Cheetah'

Gaborone [Botswana], November 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu and Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko visited the Mokolodi Game Reserve in Gaborone, marking a symbolic moment in India-Botswana cooperation on wildlife conservation.

Sharing details of the visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that it was "a gesture symbolising the shared commitment to wildlife conservation." He added that President Boko "formally handed over eight cheetahs to India, under the next phase of 'Project Cheetah'."

A gesture symbolising the shared commitment to wildlife conservation. President Droupadi Murmu along with President Duma Gideon Boko visited the Mokolodi Game Reserve in Gaborone. President Duma Gideon Boko formally handed over eight cheetahs to India, under the next phase of…

In a landmark conservation gesture, Botswana formally handed over eight cheetahs to India on Thursday at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve during President Murmu's state visit.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko was present at the ceremony, along with wildlife officials from both countries who briefed the leaders on the transfer.

The cheetahs, comprising both adults and sub-adults, were transported from Ghanzi town in the Kalahari desert.

As part of the handover, two of the eight cheetahs were placed in a quarantine enclosure, marking the first step in the translocation process.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu said, "These cheetahs will join their brothers and sisters in India's Kuno National Park, helping us to restore the species in its historical habitat."

President Boko added, "Botswana was glad to support efforts to rebuild India's cheetah population," highlighting his country's commitment to conservation.

All eight cheetahs will remain in quarantine in Botswana before being flown to India in the coming weeks.

Once in India, they will join the Cheetah Initiative project at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

India's cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022 with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia, followed by twelve from South Africa in 2023.

Since then, India has recorded 27 cheetahs, including 16 born on Indian soil, while 26 cubs have been born despite 19 deaths from various causes.

President Murmu's visit to Botswana follows her engagements in Angola from November 8 to 11, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and the Global South.

Her visit to Botswana from November 11 to 13 marked the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the country.

During her stay, she held bilateral discussions, addressed the National Assembly of Botswana, and visited cultural and historical sites.

The visit provided an opportunity to reinforce cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

The cheetah handover formed part of this broader collaboration, with Botswana expressing readiness to work with India on Project Cheetah and future translocations, further strengthening conservation ties between the two nations. (ANI)

