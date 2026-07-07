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Home / World / India-bound vessel hit by suspected drone attack in Gulf of Oman, all crew members safe: Sources

India-bound vessel hit by suspected drone attack in Gulf of Oman, all crew members safe: Sources

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): An India-bound vessel coming from Qatar reportedly experienced a suspected drone attack and no casualties or environmental damage have been reported, sources said on Tuesday.

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The sources said there are 29 seafarers on board the vessel, of which four are Indian nationals and information received said that all crew members are safe.

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The sources said that vessel's engine room caught fire following the strike, resulting in heavy smoke. The vessel is proceeding to Dahej in India from Ras Laffan in Qatar.

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The incident took place in Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

"On July 7 while transiting in the Arabian Sea, LNGC AL REKAYYAT reportedly experienced a suspected drone attack. The incident was reported to DGCOMM by the RPSL. Initial information indicates that the vessel sustained damage, and there are no casualties or environmental damaged reported. The vessel is proceeding to Dahej, India, from Ras Laffan, Qatar. Location of Incident is Gulf of Oman (near the Strait of Hormuz)," a source said.

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"There are a total of 29 seafarers on board the vessel, out of which four (04) are Indian nationals. It was informed that all the crew members are safe. The vessel's engine room caught fire following the strike, resulting in heavy smoke," a source added.

India has repeatedly emphasised the safety of shipping lines. India has emphasised free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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