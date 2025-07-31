DT
India, Brazil talks focus on boosting military cooperation

India, Brazil talks focus on boosting military cooperation

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Brasilia [Brazil], July 31 (ANI): The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting held in Brasilia between India and Brazil on July 30 focused on boosting military cooperation and regional security in Indo-Pacific & Latin America.

As per the Ministry of Defence, "India and Brazil held the 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting in Brasilia on 30 July 2025. Led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) & Maj Gen Willain Koji Kamei, Deputy Chief of Policy and Strategy, talks focused on boosting military cooperation, training, defence industry ties & regional security in Indo-Pacific & Latin America."

India and Brazil have shared a very close and multifaceted relationship which was elevated to Strategic Partnership in 2006. Both countries also enjoy an excellent cooperation in plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G20, G-4, International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuel Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure as well as in the larger multilateral bodies such as the UN, WTO, UNESCO and WIPO. The bilateral relationship is based on a common global vision, shared democratic values and a commitment to foster economic growth with social inclusion for the welfare of the people of both countries, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Brazil said.

A 2+2 Political-Military dialogue was initiated which has had its first meeting in 2024. A bilateral Strategic Dialogue mechanism was established in 2006 to cover regional and global issues of mutual concern which met five time between 2007 and 2015.

There has been noteworthy high-level exchanges and visits in the field of defence. With a total of 14 exchanges at the level of Chiefs, last two years stand out with the Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force visiting Brazil and Chiefs of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force visiting India in quick succession, as per the statement.

Since 2007, a total of 134 defence officers have been trained from both sides, 70 from India and 64 from Brazil, in short to long-term courses in addition to the exchanges for joint exercises, sailing regattas, etc. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

