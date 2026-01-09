New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): India on Friday urged all parties to "exercise restraint" and resolve disputes through peaceful means following China's recent military exercises around Taiwan.

During a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is closely monitoring developments across the Indo-Pacific region amid China's repeated threats to Taiwan, which Beijing considers an integral part of its territory.

"India closely follows developments across the Indo-Pacific region. We have an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region in view of our significant trade, economic, people-to-people and maritime interests. We urge all concerned parties to exercise restraint, eschew unilateral action and resolve all issues through peaceful means without threat or use of force," Jaiswal said.

The statement by the MEA comes following the conclusion of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command's "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan Island, which was initiated at the end of 2025, involving Beijing's naval, air and ground forces and what it described as a demonstration of joint operational and blockade capabilities.

According to details released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command, destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers were deployed from early morning on December 29, conducting drills focused on identification, warning and expulsion, strikes on hostile vessels, fleet air defence and anti-submarine warfare in airspace and waters to the north and south of Taiwan.

During the exercises, H-6K bombers carried out simulated precision strikes against designated targets in Taiwan.

The drills were designed to test the troops' ability to conduct joint operations and enforce a regional blockade.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command stated that all operations achieved their intended results.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said the drills were intended to deter separatist forces on the island, who Beijing accuses of seeking "Taiwan independence" by building up military capabilities through the purchase of US arms.

This move by China can be seen as an aggravated attempt to assert its claim over the island, which Beijing claims to be an integral part of its territory.

The exercise also follows the US administration's approval, under President Donald Trump, of a major arms package for Taiwan on December 18.

According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are valued at USD 11.1 billion and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones.

The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones.

China has condemned the US sale of the arms package, noting that it "seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

As a countermeasure, China announced sanctions against US defence-related companies and senior executives. (ANI)

