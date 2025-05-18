India can give "overview of things ever since Pahalgam terror attack," says defence expert

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Defence expert Robinder Sachdev hailed the decision of the government to send an all-party delegation to various countries and said that the world politics evolve around opto-politics, or optics.

Advertisement

Sachdev while talking to ANI said that the delegation will be able to present an Indian perspective on the Pahalgam attack to various countries.

"India's decision to send a delegation of parliamentarians to various world capitals, is definitely a smart move. A lot of things in this world is optics. And not only optics- it is opto politics. It is optics layered on the geopolitics," he said.

Advertisement

Sachdev explained that several countries, especially the west, do not understand India's nuances of the conflict and the wider relationship with Pakistan.

"Right now world governments do understand India's position and our stances with respect to Pakistan. However, unfortunately wider audiences in these many countries in the Western nations do not understand the nuances of the conflict, or the machinations of Pakistan, the evil designs of Pakistan. So these Indian parliamentarians by meeting with the think tanks in these countries, meeting with the parliamentarians of those countries, and meeting with media will be able to convey an overview of the past month or so ever since Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Advertisement

The comment came as US President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed India-Pakistan issue to be a 1000-year-old issue.

He had said, "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack). There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

Sachdev said that the delegation should emphasise on India's success in tackling Pakistan other than telling people how devilish Pakistan is.

"My sense is that rather than, harping on how devilish Pakistan is, which is much known and its role, of course we need to do that, we should also equally emphasise the effectiveness and the results achieved by India and our army, our success," he said.

Sachdev said that they should carry brochures of India's successes and must carry the information of all the weapons India used in Operation Sindoor.

"I think our delegation would be talking also about the success of our armed forces in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. Each of these delegations should carry brochures and catalogues of India's air defence systems which perform spectacularly in this war. They're the silent superstars. And these brochures and catalogues should be displayed, shared, distributed amongst the think tanks, amongst the media, among the parliamentarians of these countries," he said.

Sachdev added that these brochures will indicate India's maturity and will also tell the world about the sophisticated weapons India has apart from Brahmos.

"It will indicate to the world that India is now mature. We have our own military industrial complex in the making with highly efficient and effective systems. It boosts the chances of defence exports of our air defence indigenous systems like Akash, MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile), QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile). Brahmos also performed very well, but Bramos is already a superstar known in international markets. Countries are already importing it- Philippines and others. There's a waiting line for countries to import Brhamos, so it is time we create one more superstar defence export which the world looks at and wants to buy," he said.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month. The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism, a statement by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation, the statement added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)