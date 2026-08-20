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Home / World / India can help create conditions for Iran-US agreement: Iranian Consul General on ending West Asia conflict

India can help create conditions for Iran-US agreement: Iranian Consul General on ending West Asia conflict

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): India can play a role in helping create conditions for Iran and the United States to reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and "bring peace, stability and harmony" to the region, Iranian Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh said on Thursday.

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Speaking to ANI on India's potential role in bringing Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table and finding a lasting solution to the conflict, which began on February 28, Motlagh described India as a "peace-loving country" and said New Delhi could contribute to mediation efforts between the two sides.

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"We have said this many times: India is a great country, the Indian people are a great people, and India is a peace-loving country," Motlagh said.

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The Iranian diplomat noted that several countries were already acting as intermediaries between Iran and the United States and said India could also contribute to efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue, adding that New Delhi's standing as a major country committed to peace could help create an environment conducive to an agreement between Tehran and Washington.

"As you can see, the Islamic Republic of Iran already has several intermediaries, with several countries working as mediators. India can also play a role in this regard. As a leading country committed to peace, India can help create conditions that enable these two countries to reach an agreement," he said.

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He further said that an agreement between Iran and the US could have wider implications for the region.

"The outcome of such an agreement could bring peace, stability, and harmony to the entire region," the Iranian Consul General added.

India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve international conflicts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times reiterated this position, asserting that ongoing conflicts around the world can only be resolved through diplomatic engagement and constructive negotiations.

During his recent visit to Australia, PM Modi underlined India's commitment to global peace and stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

"The resolution of all ongoing conflicts around the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

Motlagh's remarks also come as Iran has maintained that it remains open to negotiations under conditions it considers necessary, while the United States has continued to insist that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Strait of Hormuz has also remained a major point of contention amid the tensions, with the strategic waterway serving as a key route for global energy shipments.

Against this backdrop, Motlagh's comments highlight Tehran's view that regional and international partners, including India, can contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible Iran-US agreement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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