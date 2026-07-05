India can play bigger role in its defence modernisation drive: Indonesia

By Ayushi Agarwal

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New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India is well positioned to play a larger role in Indonesia's defence modernisation, the Charge d'Affaires of the world's largest archipelagic state said here, stressing that Jakarta is looking for long-term partnerships based on technology transfer, co-production, and joint capability development rather than simple procurement.

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In an interview with ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, Yudho Sasongko, Charge d'Affaires of Indonesia in Delhi, said India's growing defence-industrial base makes it a natural partner, as Indonesia is modernising its armed forces.

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He also said that Indonesia sees India not merely as a partner to ASEAN, but as a partner in "shaping the wider Indo-Pacific."

"Indonesia is modernising its armed forces, and we welcome partners who can contribute through genuine cooperation, technology transfer, and co-production rather than transactions alone. India, with its growing and capable defence-industrial base, is well placed to be such a partner across a range of domains," Sasongko said.

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He added, "Both sides have committed to expanding defence-industrial collaboration and joint capability development, and we see room to broaden that cooperation over time. The specifics, of course, will be determined by our respective defence establishments."

On reports that the proposed BrahMos missile deal could be a key agenda item during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Sasongko declined to comment on specific procurement discussions but highlighted the broader trajectory of bilateral defence ties.

"Defence is one of the strongest and fastest-maturing pillars of our partnership, spanning naval exercises, staff talks, training, joint research, and co-production of defence technologies," he said.

"On the specific procurement matters you mention, I would note that the relevant defence authorities are best placed to address them through their own channels. What I can say clearly is that the overall direction of our defence relationship is toward deeper industrial and technological cooperation," he added.

On the broader strategic relationship, Sasongko reaffirmed Indonesia's support for ASEAN centrality and said India has an important role to play in the Indo-Pacific.

"Indonesia deeply appreciates India's consistent support for ASEAN unity and ASEAN centrality, which we consider indispensable to regional stability. We want to see the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deepened through concrete initiatives and greater synergy between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative," he said.

He added, "As two of the region's largest democracies, Indonesia sees India not merely as a partner to ASEAN, but as a partner in shaping the wider Indo-Pacific. The guiding principle for us is that any regional architecture must reinforce, not dilute, ASEAN's central role."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the Indonesia visit from July 6 to 8. This will be the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since the elevation ofthe mutual ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018, an MEA release said ahead of the visit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with President Prabowo and review the progress made in the partnership. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

India and Indonesia share historical and warm people-to-people ties. In keeping with these special bonds, the Prime Minister will visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a prominent UNESCO World Heritage Site in Indonesia. (ANI)

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