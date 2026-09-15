DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / ‘India can transform lives’: Australian envoy backs wider access to cochlear implants

‘India can transform lives’: Australian envoy backs wider access to cochlear implants

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Tuesday highlighted the potential for India-Australia cooperation in addressing hearing loss, saying technology such as cochlear implants can transform the lives of children with profound hearing disabilities.

During his visit to the 'I Can Hear Foundation', Green praised the work being done to help people with hearing loss and said advances in medical technology have opened up significant opportunities for children to lead normal lives when hearing loss is detected early.

Advertisement

“It’s really inspirational to be here at the I Can Hear Foundation, and to see the way in which people’s lives can be transformed if they have the benefit of a hearing implant,” Green said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of early detection, the Australian envoy said newborn hearing screening and timely intervention can play a crucial role in ensuring children benefit fully from cochlear implants.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening support systems, including audiologists, parents and rehabilitation programmes, so that children can effectively use cochlear implants after receiving them.

Advertisement

Green said there is an opportunity for governments, communities and organisations in India and Australia to work together to expand access to such life-changing technologies.

“My message today: governments of India, but also those with the capacity to support young people to be able to hear, just like the rest of us,” he said.

“This is something we can fix if people are prepared to put resources behind it,” Green added.

The High Commissioner during his visit saw firsthand the Foundation's work in supporting children with hearing loss through early identification, Australian-made Cochlear implants, and comprehensive rehabilitation services.

Green’s visit to the foundation comes as India and Australia continue to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, including healthcare, education, technology and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts