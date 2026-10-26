India, Canada hold inaugural migration and mobility dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): India and Canada on Monday held the inaugural India-Canada Migration and Mobility Dialogue in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on facilitating the movement of students, skilled workers, professionals and business visitors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ted Gallivan, Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

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In a post on X, the MEA said the two sides discussed pathways for mobility and migration management, highlighting their importance in strengthening people-to-people ties.

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“Both sides discussed enabling pathways for mobility and migration management, which could be a key driver for the future growth of India-Canada ties,” the ministry said.

According to an MEA press release, both countries signed the Terms of Reference for the dialogue, reaffirming their shared belief that people are the strongest bridge between India and Canada.

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The ministry noted that India's young and skilled workforce complements Canada's demographic and labour market trends, making well-managed mobility an important aspect of bilateral cooperation.

The dialogue will be held annually and supported by a Joint Working Group on Migration and Mobility, the MEA said.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next meeting of the dialogue in Canada on mutually convenient dates.

The discussions covered the mobility of students, skilled workers, professionals and business visitors, alongside cooperation on migration management.

The inaugural dialogue comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa, with both countries seeking to strengthen their strategic partnership across trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this month, the MEA said the dates for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Canada remained under discussion.

PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently held a telephone conversation during which they agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties and pursue concrete outcomes across key areas of cooperation.

The two countries are also working towards concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with the stated objective of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and a Team Canada Trade Mission led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu have also engaged with Indian officials to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment. (ANI)

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