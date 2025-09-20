DT
India, Canada hold Pre-Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

India, Canada hold Pre-Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India and Canada held pre-Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday, led by Secretary (East) P Kumaran, while the Canadian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison.

The pre-consultations follow the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on 17 June 2025, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review the state of India-Canada bilateral relations and exchange views on other international and regional issues.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

They also welcomed the progress achieved since June 2025, including the return of High Commissioners to each other's capitals.

In line with the understanding reached between the two Prime Ministers to restore stability in the relationship and pursue a constructive and balanced partnership, the two sides agreed to initiate necessary steps to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms across diverse domains, including trade, defence, energy, civil nuclear, security and law enforcement, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture, as per Ministry of External Affairs.

To support the strong people-to-people linkages and expand economic opportunities between India and Canada, both sides also decided to constructively address capacity-related issues at their respective Missions and Consulates.

Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison also had an opportunity to separately meet with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"India & Canada held pre-FOC consultations in New Delhi on Sept 19, led by Secretary (East) P. Kumaran & Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison. Both sides welcomed the return of High Commissioners, reviewed bilateral ties, agreed to reactivate all dialogue mechanisms, & address capacity issues at respective diplomatic missions," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

