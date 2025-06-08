India-Canada ties will improve as Carney invited PM Modi to G7 Summit: Canadian journalist

Vancouver [Canada], June 8 (ANI): Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan who documents Khalistani demonstrations across Canada, US, Britain and New Zealand on Sunday said that those linked to the separatist movement are "putting a lot of pressure" on the new Prime Minister Mark Carney to resincd his invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming G7 Summit.

Despite ongoing tension between the two countries on the issue of extremism, Bezirgan said he expects warmer ties henceforth as Carney has invited Prime Minister Modi for the G7 Summit.

"Well, I feel it [the relations between both the countries] will improve. I mean, it's a big step that Prime Minister Carney invited Prime Minister Modi to Canada to G7. And we'll see how that goes, because there's lots of pressure building on Prime Minister Carney right now from Khalistani elements, from World Sikh Organization, that he should cancel the invitation," he said in a conversation over phone with ANI.

Bezirgan said that this is an interesting time because the dates of G7 almost coincide with Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, the Golden Temple incident, and Air India bombings.

"It's a big step that PM Carney invited PM Modi to Canada to attend G7 Summit and we'll see how that goes because there's lots of pressure building on PM Carney right now from Khalistani elements and from World Sikh Organization that he should cancel the invitation. Even if he doesn't cancel the invitation, we will see how the meeting actually goes. We need to wait and see, but one thing is certain, Khalistani elements will be protesting and it's going to be a very interesting time in Alberta where the G7 is taking place...This is going to be where the whole world will focus because the date of the G7 Summit coincides with Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination date by one day. I don't think there has ever been a time this risky..."

The Canadian journalist alleged that Khalistani extremist movement is headed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). "They are the ones organising it, and most of the time, it's the same people attending these protests, whether it be in Ontario, British Columbia, US, UK, New Zealand. They mobilise people to come from local Gurudwaras to create a little bit of crowd, but there are bigger political organizations like the World Sikh Organization which is based in Canada and they are they have a troubled history and they do the political cover in Canada. Because of the tensions between Canada and India, it's a very highly political subject, but I feel like we are disregarding what's happening underground."

"What these people are saying, how they are exercising their free speech while they are celebrating the assassins of Indira Gandhi and saying that they are going to ambush and kill Indian Prime Minister Modi's politics at the G7. I asked them are you going to kill his politics the same way you killed Indira Gandhi's politics? Because they refer to the assassins as their forefathers. They say we are the descendants of the killers of Indira Gandhi, and they are glorifying these acts of violence..."Bezirgan said.

Earlier today the Canadian journalist alleged he was assaulted by a group of Khalistani supporters at a rally in Vancouver.

Detailing the incident, Bezirgan said, "...One individual came up to me and started asking me questions. He was very close to my face... Then, all of a sudden, I had 2-3 people surrounding me with the same physical closeness, like I had nowhere to go. I was recording secretly from my main camera because I felt that something physical was about to happen. I started recording from my phone as well. As soon as I started recording, they turned their faces away, but this one individual kept walking towards me, and then eventually he grabbed my phone out of my hand for a moment. It stopped my recording, and when I turned back on, the police were engaging with him and telling him to stop his harassing behaviour...I have filed police reports about this specific individual before for his harassment, and him being allowed to walk free is a big disappointment. I think he should be deported back to the UK...I have more footage I'm about to upload on my channel. He continued following me throughout the parade...He followed me to the train station, and that's how I departed from the area..."

"It just happened two hours ago and I am still shaking. I was surrounded by multiple Khalistanis who acted like thugs. They surrounded me, threatened me, and got physical with me, and they grabbed my phone out of my hand," he said.

"This was done by an individual who has been harassing me for a long time online using dehumanising language against me. I have been covering Khalistan protests in Canada, UK, US, New Zealand...My only goal is to do independent journalism and record and report what's going on and because I'm editorially independent, this frustrates some people. They want to influence me, they want to buy me. He is not even a Canadian citizen. He is from the UK. I was just there reporting on the event. Khalistanis gathered to honour their so-called martyrs, including the assassins of Indira Gandhi..." the Canadian journalist said.

However, Bezirgan said despite what has happened with him, he is optimistic about the security that will be in place for G7 Summit.

"I feel that Canadian police institutions will take this event very seriously because after all, it's about Canada's reputation," he said.

Bezirgan said that it is not just about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but leaders from all over the world. He added that all police forces are mobilized for the events and trainings are on.

"And we already have the military there at the events. We have military helicopters flying all over the place. It's a major mobilization of police resources. And this is not just about Modi, but we have many world leaders attending this event. So I feel like security will be top notch. Calgary police have been organizing convoy training for their officers throughout the weeks, local police are prepared. Lots of training going on. I feel that they will not let anyone get harmed," he said.

Bezirgan said that he hoped that the government upholds the law.

"Unfortunately, I guess I am too small for Carney government to care. And that's just the way it goes. You know, if I was maybe a mainstream media reporter, then many organizations could rally to my support and politicians may condemn the actions of this individual. But because I am independent, I am not controlled. I have my own editorial independence. Then, you know, they don't want to rally behind someone who also exposes liberal corruption, exposes conservative corruption. It's, I guess I'm too unpredictable. I guess I'm a wild card. But I don't expect any special treatment, I just expect the law to be upheld," he said.

Earlier in the day he had posted on his social media platform X on how he was physically assaulted and threatened by a group of Khalistani supporters at the Vancouver rally.

https://x.com/BezirganMocha/status/1931540163060203741

"I've been surrounded by a group of Khalistanis who grabbed my phone out of my hand and threatened me. Naturally I'm a bit shaken, but not deterred. Footage coming," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

