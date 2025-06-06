India, Central Asia pledge joint action on health, climate, and clean energy

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): At the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi on Friday, the foreign ministers of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan reiterated their commitment to collaborative approaches to global public health, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

The meeting underscored shared priorities, including India's One Earth, One Health vision, the DAKSHIN initiative for South-South cooperation, glacier preservation, and clean energy platforms like the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Health cooperation was a core theme of the discussions, with all sides expressing their desire to deepen collaboration in the healthcare sector, including medical tourism.

Under the One Earth, One Health framework, the Ministers agreed to jointly enhance healthcare infrastructure and service delivery across Central Asia and promote the use of traditional medicine. India offered technical support to help design Universal Health Coverage (UHC) models tailored for Central Asian contexts. The Ministers also agreed to explore the possibility of establishing a Joint Working Group on Cooperation in Healthcare, read the Joint Statement of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue.

Capacity building and knowledge sharing remained another key pillar of the dialogue. To further their commitment to South-South cooperation, the Ministers agreed to work closely with India's Global South Centre of Excellence--DAKSHIN (Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative). The platform will facilitate the exchange of development experiences to solve shared challenges using inclusive and scalable models.

Climate resilience and environmental protection are also prominent. The Ministers commended the First High-Level International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation held in Dushanbe from May 29 to 31, 2025, organised in observance of the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation and World Glaciers' Day. The meeting emphasised the vital link between glaciers and sustainable socio-economic development, particularly for mountain regions dependent on freshwater sources, added the statement.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals, India highlighted the role of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and invited Central Asian nations to join. The Ministers acknowledged ISA's importance as a mechanism for advancing the implementation of the Paris Agreement and for building clean, inclusive energy futures. India also encouraged participation in related initiatives such as the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The dialogue reflected a growing convergence between India and Central Asia on holistic, cross-sectoral cooperation. The Ministers thanked the Government of India for its warm hospitality and agreed to continue expanding these partnerships in the years ahead. (ANI)

