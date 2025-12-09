India, Chile review progress of CEPA trade negotiations

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Claudia Sanhueza, Treasury Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, to review ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Met Ms. @ClauSanhueza, Treasury Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chile. Reviewed the progress of negotiations towards advancing the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)."

The discussions come as officials from India and Chile wrapped up the fourth round of talks on December 5 for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

This round of talks follows the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the CEPA on 08 May 2025, marking a significant advancement in bilateral trade relations.

The mutually agreed ToR were duly signed by Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile in India, and Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and also the Chief Negotiator for the India-Chile CEPA from the Indian side.

Both sides reiterated their shared vision for strengthening bilateral relations and look forward to fruitful discussion during the first round scheduled for May 26 to 30, 2025, in New Delhi.

The CEPA aims to build upon the existing PTA between the two nations and seeks to encompass a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and co-operation, MSME, critical minerals etc. thereby enhancing economic integration and co-operation.

India and Chile are strategic partners and close allies, sharing warm and cordial relations.

Bilateral ties have steadily strengthened over the years with the exchange of high-level visits.

A Framework Agreement on Economic Co-operation was signed between the two countries in January 2005, followed by a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in March 2006.

Since then economic and commercial relations between India and Chile have remained robust and continue to grow.

An expanded PTA was subsequently signed in September 2016 and became effective from May 16, 2017.

In April 2019 both countries agreed to pursue a further expansion of the PTA with three rounds of negotiations between the years during 2019-2021.

To deepen their economic engagement, both sides expressed their intention to negotiate a CEPA to unlock the full potential of their trade and commercial relationship, boosting employment, facilitating investment promotion and co-operation and exports, as suggested by the Joint Study Group established under the Framework Agreement.

The JSG report was finalised and signed on 30 April 2024.

This shared vision was reaffirmed during the recent state visit of the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, to India from 1 to 5 April 2025 on an invitation from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Leaders from both sides acknowledged that trade and commerce have served as a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship.

They emphasised the importance of enhancing the existing trade framework to unlock new opportunities for growth.

In this spirit, the two leaders acknowledged the signing of the mutually agreed Terms of Reference (ToR) and welcomed the launch of negotiations for a CEPA, aiming to establish a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement for a deeper economic integration. (ANI)

