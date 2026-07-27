India, China acknowledge importance of peace in border areas during Foreign Secy meeting

Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): India and China on Monday acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying in Beijing.

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According to the Embassy of India in Beijing, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explored ways to advance the understanding reached by the leaders of the two countries on strengthening India-China ties.

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The two sides also explored avenues to expand cooperation through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and economic relations, cultural exchanges, and greater people-to-people engagement.

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"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The meeting forms part of Foreign Secretary Misri's ongoing official visit to China, during which he has held a series of high-level engagements aimed at advancing bilateral ties.

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Earlier in the day, the Foreign Secretary met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of India and China for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of mutual priority and promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges.

Misri also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), with the discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels.

The meetings underscore continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing as both countries seek to strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors while maintaining peace and stability along the border areas.

Last week on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that ensuring stability along frontier regions remains a "pre-requisite" for restoring standard diplomatic engagements, emphasising that bilateral relations ought to be anchored in mutual respect, interest and sensitivity.

During the talks, Jaishankar raised crucial economic concerns with his counterpart, drawing attention to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits and unpredictable global supply networks. (ANI)

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