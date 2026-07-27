Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): India and China on Monday discussed ways to deepen the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's official visit to China.

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According to the Indian Embassy in China, Foreign Secretary Misri began his visit with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), during which both sides reviewed efforts to advance bilateral ties.

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The discussions focused on taking forward the understanding reached by the leadership of the two countries through enhanced engagement across multiple sectors, including political dialogue, academic cooperation, think-tank interactions and people-to-people exchanges.

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"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, commenced his official visit to China today with a meeting with H.E. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X.

India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present at the meeting.

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Later, the Foreign Secretary also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), where both sides discussed expanding bilateral exchanges.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with H.E. Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels," the Embassy said in another post on X.

https://x.com/EOIBeijing/status/2081702915971182928?s=20

The meetings are part of Foreign Secretary Misri's official visit to China and come as New Delhi and Beijing continue efforts to stabilise and improve bilateral relations through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Last week on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that ensuring stability along frontier regions remains a "pre-requisite" for restoring standard diplomatic engagements, emphasising that bilateral relations ought to be anchored in mutual respect, interest and sensitivity.

During the talks, Jaishankar raised crucial economic concerns with his counterpart, drawing attention to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits and unpredictable global supply networks.

Both diplomatic representatives gathered in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, to participate in key ministerial discussions hosted under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) umbrella.

Ties between the two Asian giants have witnessed progressive normalisation measures recently, following years of acute tension triggered by the long-drawn military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began four years ago.

Addressing the delegation, Jaishankar stressed that a stable and cooperative partnership requires a foundational framework governed by shared principles.

"We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity," he remarked during his opening statement.

"Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he further added.

Reiterating the absolute necessity of maintaining calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the minister noted that border stability is non-negotiable.

"Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective," Jaishankar asserted.

"This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," he added. (ANI)

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