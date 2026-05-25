"India, China launched many direct flight routes," says Deputy Consul General of China in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Qin Yong, Deputy Consul General of China in Kolkata, said that there have been several flights between India and China lately.

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Qin, speaking to ANI at the book launch of 'You Can Become Zero Se Hero' held in Salt Lake, said, "It is a very interesting book... It shares many interesting experiences... We have seen many high-level exchanges... Last October, we launched more direct flight routes between China and India."

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Author Rajiv K Poddar of the book 'You Can Become Zero Se Hero' says, "The name of the book is 'You Can Become Zero Se Hero'. This book is about life's suffering, learning, lessons, observation, curiosity, time management, medical problems, personal relationships, and many other things... In this book, there is also a special chapter on my learnings from China... The Chinese consulate was very happy to know about this."

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An IndiGo flight from Delhi successfully reached Guangzhou on Tuesday, marking the resumption of direct flight services between India and China by the airline on April 28.

The arrival of the flight in China signifies the restoration of direct air connectivity between the two nations by the carrier. Following the resumption of these services, the Delhi-Guangzhou route is expected to facilitate easier travel for passengers.

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This development occurs amid warming bilateral relations between the two neighbours. Parallel to IndiGo's expansion, Air China has resumed Beijing-Delhi flight services, providing a major boost to air connectivity.

According to a report by the Global Times, the Air China service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Economy class fares start from approximately USD 523 (3,570 yuan), with flights departing Beijing at 3:15 pm and arriving in Delhi at 8:20 pm local time.

The restoration of these key routes follows a notable improvement in bilateral ties since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin last year. This diplomatic thaw has paved the way for increased commercial engagement, particularly in the aviation sector. (ANI)

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