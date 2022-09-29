 India-China relations have bearing on world: Envoy : The Tribune India

India-China relations have bearing on world: Envoy

India-China relations have bearing on world: Envoy

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong

New Delhi, September 28

China-India relations have significance not only for the two countries but also have a great bearing on the region and the world at large, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has said. The envoy also made four proposals to improve bilateral ties. The proposals outlined were promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win cooperation, proper handling of differences and strengthening coordination and collaboration.

The ambassador was speaking at a virtual event on Tuesday that was organised to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China. The “Asian Century” can only be fulfilled through joint development and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India, as well as through strengthening solidarity and cooperation among China, India and other Asian countries, he said.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, India has been consistently maintaining that peace along the Line of Actual Control was key for the overall development of the ties and that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship between India and China was going through an “extremely difficult phase”. — PTI

Four proposals

To improve ties, Sun Weidong has made four proposals—promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win cooperation, proper handling of differences and strengthening coordination and collaboration.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

6
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

7
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

8
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Nation

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

Top News

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples