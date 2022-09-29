India-China relations have bearing on world: Envoy

New Delhi, September 28

China-India relations have significance not only for the two countries but also have a great bearing on the region and the world at large, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has said. The envoy also made four proposals to improve bilateral ties. The proposals outlined were promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win cooperation, proper handling of differences and strengthening coordination and collaboration.

The ambassador was speaking at a virtual event on Tuesday that was organised to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China. The “Asian Century” can only be fulfilled through joint development and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India, as well as through strengthening solidarity and cooperation among China, India and other Asian countries, he said.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, India has been consistently maintaining that peace along the Line of Actual Control was key for the overall development of the ties and that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship between India and China was going through an “extremely difficult phase”. — PTI

Four proposals

To improve ties, Sun Weidong has made four proposals—promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win cooperation, proper handling of differences and strengthening coordination and collaboration.