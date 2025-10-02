India, China to resume direct flights by late October; decision to contribute to normalisation of bilateral exchanges

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India and China are slated to resume direct flights by late October, with the civil aviation authorities of the two countries having been engaged in discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release that it has been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume later this month.

"Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalization of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement," the release said.

"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," it added.

It said this agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had visited India in August this year, and during his bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement.

They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions

The flights between India and China were suspended following Doklam standoff and COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit to India, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity.

PM Modi attended the SCO Summit hosted by China. (ANI)

