DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, China working to strengthen trade ties, ensure greater market access: Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur

India, China working to strengthen trade ties, ensure greater market access: Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shanghai [China], September 27 (ANI): Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said India and China are working towards strengthening trade ties, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, while focusing on greater market access for Indian products and technologies in China.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mathur said direct flights between Shanghai and Indian cities have resumed in recent times, adding that people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges remain important areas of focus for the Consulate General of India in Shanghai.

Advertisement

“In recent times, we have also resumed the direct flights between Shanghai and our metros back home. People-to-people ties and cultural exchanges remain important areas of focus for our team here at the Consular General of India in Shanghai and that's why we are very pleased to see everyone from back home who's participating here,” he said.

Advertisement

Mathur said China has again become India’s largest trade partner and highlighted the importance of addressing trade-related issues.

He further said India is working towards ensuring greater market access for its products and technologies in China, while maintaining mutual respect and sensitivity.

Advertisement

“China is back again as India's largest trade partner, so a large part of those trade issues are also here. So we are working to further build those links. As was mentioned during the BRICS Summit also, we are working towards ensuring greater market access for our products and our technologies here in China, where we see there is immense scope, and we are working to further build up mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, keeping our mutual interests in mind,” Mathur said.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said China and India should view each other as partners rather than rivals and development opportunities rather than threats, underlining the need for the two countries to maintain a “correct strategic perception” and develop bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Addressing a reception celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Xu said China and India are close neighbours and that friendly exchanges and cooperation have always remained the mainstream of bilateral relations.

“China and India are partners rather than rivals, and development opportunities rather than threats to each other,” the Chinese envoy said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts