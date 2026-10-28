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Home / World / India closely monitoring Tehran talks involving Pakistan, says MEA

India closely monitoring Tehran talks involving Pakistan, says MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India is closely monitoring significant geopolitical developments in the region, including a meeting in Tehran involving officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Responding to ANI’s questions on the Tehran meeting and its implications for India, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We closely follow all significant geopolitical developments taking place in the region that have a bearing on our interests.”

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The statement comes amid reports of discussions in Tehran aimed at de-escalating regional tensions and securing a ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, with Iran reportedly facilitating negotiations.

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According to Israeli media reports citing diplomatic sources, the discussions involved senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran. Reports also suggested that Saudi Arabia had proposed financial assistance to the Houthis as part of efforts to halt attacks on the kingdom. However, the reported transfer of USD 1 billion has not been independently confirmed.

The reported talks come amid wider regional tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with Tehran seeking to position itself as a regional mediator.

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Jaiswal also addressed questions about the growing ties between the Maldives and Pakistan following Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to Islamabad, during which around 20 agreements were reportedly signed.

“Our relationship with the Maldives is anchored in our Neighbourhood First policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision,” he said, adding that India considered the Maldives an important partner.

He said New Delhi remained committed to advancing friendly and mutually beneficial ties with Male, while keeping a vigilant eye on developments affecting India’s national security interests.

On India’s diplomatic policy towards Pakistan, Jaiswal said New Delhi’s position remained unchanged following the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent developments.

“That policy remains unchanged and firmly in place,” he said, responding to a question about a possible review of India’s diplomatic approach towards Islamabad.

India has not had High Commissioner-level representation in Islamabad for nearly a decade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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