India committed to BIMSTEC Convention to tackle terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking: Amit Shah at 1st BIMSTEC HMM

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): India is committed to cooperation and the effective implementation of the BIMSTEC Convention to tackle global terrorism, organised crime and illegal drug trafficking, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, stressing the need for stronger regional coordination to address evolving cross-border criminal networks.

Addressing the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, Shah said, "India is committed to cooperation and effective implementation of BIMSTEC Convention to tackle global terrorism, global organised crime and illegal trafficking of drugs. Criminal networks operate across borders and take advantage of local weaknesses. So, regional cooperation holds a special place in our functioning. The working of these networks is changing rapidly."

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The meeting brings together representatives of the seven-member Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), as India seeks to strengthen collective efforts against transnational security threats.

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Emphasising India's commitment to regional cooperation and peaceful coexistence, Shah said hosting the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting was a matter of pride for the country and described the grouping as an important platform for regional integration, economic cooperation and collective security.

"Hosting the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting is a matter of great pride and fortune for India. BIMSTEC, in a way, has become an essential platform for regional integration, economic cooperation and collective security," he said.

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Invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shah said India remained committed to peace, coexistence and human welfare, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

"We have always been committed to peace, coexistence and human welfare. We continue to be committed to these even today. India has never believed in attacking any country or establishing dominance over them. India has always believed in upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country and peaceful resolution of differences," the Home Minister added.

Shah also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the sixth BIMSTEC Summit on April 4, 2025, in Thailand, highlighting the need to translate regional cooperation into practical mechanisms that strengthen public security and the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

"On 4th April 2025, during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, PM Narendra Modi had said that BIMSTEC is not just a regional platform for us but also a model of inclusive development and security. Furthering this view, as Home Ministers, it is our responsibility today to convert our cooperation into a practical system so that the security of our citizens and the capability of our agencies are strengthened," Shah said.

Earlier on Monday, Shah said in a post on X that India was honoured to host the inaugural meeting and welcomed home ministers and delegations from member states to New Delhi.

"This historic meeting underscores our shared resolve to combat terrorism, transnational organised crime, narcotics radicalisation, trafficking, illicit financial flows, and cyber threats. Through decisive coordination, we remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more secure BIMSTEC region," Shah said.

BIMSTEC comprises seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka from South Asia, and Myanmar and Thailand from Southeast Asia. The grouping connects the two regions through cooperation across multiple sectors.

The BIMSTEC region brings together 1.7 billion people, accounting for 22 per cent of the world's population, with a combined gross domestic product of USD 5 trillion.

The first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting reflects the member states' shared focus on strengthening regional security cooperation and addressing threats that increasingly operate across national borders. (ANI)

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