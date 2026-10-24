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Home / World / India condemns attack on church in Jordan's Karak; reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism

India condemns attack on church in Jordan's Karak; reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, on Friday, which claimed seven lives and left 34 others injured

In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi termed the strike a "heinous" and "cowardly" act. The ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

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Expressing solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation, the statement emphasised that India stands firmly alongside the government and the people of Jordan. Furthermore, New Delhi reiterated its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism globally.

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"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," the statement read.

"India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

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Voicing similar sentiments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also penned his heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident, while wishing for speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured. India stands firmly with the Government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he wrote in a post on X.

This comes after seven people were killed, while 34 were left injured in an attack in Jordan’s Karak, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church, Al Jazeera reported.

The assault happened on a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud. King of Jordan, Abdullah bin Hussein II expressed grief over the incident and said the attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," he said.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed grief over the attack.

"Today, mourners attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, were targeted in a despicable act of terror. This attack violated the sanctity of a place of worship and struck families at a moment of profound sorrow. Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed, those who have been injured, the Greek Orthodox community, and all who are grieving this loss," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and said attacks against civilians & places of worship are unacceptable.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a funeral service in a church in Hmoud in Jordan. Places of worship must be places of peace & safe for all. Attacks against civilians & places of worship are unacceptable. The @UN stands with the Jordanian people & government," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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