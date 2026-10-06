India condemns attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea which injured 3 nationals, reiterates call for "dialogue and diplomacy"

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday condemned the attack on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some crew members, including three Indian nationals, were injured, and reiterated its call for "dialogue and diplomacy" to bring an end to ongoing conflicts.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the injured crew members, including the three Indian nationals, had been rescued by Romanian authorities and were receiving medical attention.

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Thanking the Romanian authorities for taking swift action following the attack and ensuring the safety of the seafarers, the MEA expressed grave concerns over the attacks on commercial shipping.

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"We condemn the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, were injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident," the MEA statement read.

"India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern," it added.

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The MEA said continued threats to commercial shipping and seafarers posed serious risks to "global commerce and the welfare of people worldwide," and reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing conflicts.

"The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts," the MEA said.

The Ministry further underlined India's role in the 25-nation coalition called "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers", launched by India and Liberia during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the objective of "ensuring the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks."

Earlier on Monday (local time), the Embassy of India in Romania informed that a commercial vessel carrying three Indian nationals came under attack in the Black Sea, with all three Indians reported safe and receiving medical attention, while two foreign nationals were killed and some crew members were injured in the incident.

The vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, was attacked in the Black Sea, following which some crew members were injured and taken to Romania for medical treatment, according to the Indian mission.

"We have learnt of an attack today on the commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the Embassy of India in Romania said in a post on X.

The embassy later confirmed that all three Indian nationals were safe. One of them was injured and was receiving medical attention, while the mission remained in close contact with the hospital authorities.

"All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the embassy said.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital following the incident.

"Amb Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the embassy added.

The Indian mission said it was in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details regarding the attack and the welfare of the Indian crew members.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week. He called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade. (ANI)

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