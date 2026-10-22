India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and energy infrastructure, hopes peace returns to region

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which recently involved targeted strikes on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco’s Shaybah oil field, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it noted, "We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries."

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The MEA stated that one Indian national tragically lost their life and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian citizen was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field. The ministry offered condolences to the family of the deceased person and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance, the MEA said. Furthermore, the ministry expressed India’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty.

Reiterating this position, the MEA added, "We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest."

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The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia had reported that an Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday. It said that it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

Through a post on X, the embassy stated, "Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported that two people were killed in the attack targeting King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday, including one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen. It further stated that eight people were injured in the attack.

Through its official handle on X, the GACA communicated, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the number of fatalities has risen to (2) after an additional fatality was confirmed, involving (1) Saudi citizen and (1) Indian resident. The number of the injured remains at (8), including (1) Saudi citizen and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Indian, (2) Yemeni, (2) Bangladeshi and (1) Nepalese. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals."

The GACA stated that it is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation system. It further mentioned that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal. (ANI)

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