India condemns attacks on two vessels in Hormuz region, calls for de-escalation

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region, including a drone attack on tanker MT Petro Dolphin that left two Indian seafarers missing, and called for immediate de-escalation and resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement issued on October 11, the MEA said MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone, while MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was hit by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard.

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"We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on 11 October 2026. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing. MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard," the MEA said.

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"All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe," it added.

The ministry said the Embassy of India in Muscat was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies for the rescue of missing Indians and to provide all possible assistance to the Indian crew.

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"The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India. The recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation," the MEA said.

The ministry reiterated the need for an immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India reiterates the need for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld," the statement added.

Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said nine Indian crew members aboard MT PETRO DOLPHIN had been rescued and were safe, while search-and-rescue operations were underway to locate the two missing Indian nationals.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the Nicaragua-flagged tanker, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on October 11.

“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he said.

The Embassy of India in Oman also said it was in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities regarding the incident involving MT PETRO DOLPHIN.

In a separate update, Sonowal said MT VALTHERA, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 11, causing a fire onboard. He said all 11 Indian crew members were reported safe.

The latest incidents come amid concerns over a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region and elsewhere, raising concerns over maritime security and the safety of seafarers.

Earlier, on October 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. Sonowal had said all 22 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel were safe.

India has also called for stronger international cooperation to protect commercial shipping and seafarers. The Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, launched by India and Liberia on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, seeks to strengthen coordination among maritime stakeholders and keep the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers at the centre of global discussions. (ANI)

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