India condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, pays tribute to fallen Blue Helmets

New York [US], March 31 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, stressing that the safety and security of peacekeepers must remain a top priority.

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In a post on X on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said, "Peacekeepers serve under difficult conditions and are deployed with the backing of a UN mandate in conflict areas. Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action. The safety and security of the Peacekeepers must be a priority."

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He highlighted India's role in strengthening accountability, noting that New Delhi had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589, which seeks accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

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"India joins the international community in condemning the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets," he added.

The remarks come after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.

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UNIFIL, in its statement, said the origin of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched and extended condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and expressed hope for the recovery of the injured personnel.

"Too many lives have been lost on both sides of the Blue Line in this conflict. There is no military solution. The violence must end," the statement read.

In a separate statement, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations reiterated that UN peacekeeping represents multilateral cooperation in action and is carried out under challenging conditions. It condemned the attacks and urged all parties to ensure the safety of personnel deployed under the UN mandate.

"We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL, and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of the Peacekeepers," the statement read. (ANI)

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