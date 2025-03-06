New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): India on Thursday said that it has seen footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Pro-Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside Chatham House in London, the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion on Wednesday (UK local time). The protestors gathered outside the building, holding flags and loudspeakers, and chanted slogans as Jaishankar participated in a discussion inside the venue.

The conversation with Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House, addressed India's evolving foreign policy, regional dynamics, and global economic challenges.

Advertisement

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest. They had also previously stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency".

When asked about the destructions being caused by Khalistani forces in some UK theatres screening 'Emergency', MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable".

He added, "We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter".

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective to influence the crackdown on the outfit and its leader. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)