"India condemns this unprovoked attack": Shipping Minister Sonowal after Red Sea attack sinks Indian vessel off Yemen; all 14 seafarers rescued

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India strongly condemns the attack on Indian mechanised sailing vessel 'Faize Noore Oliya' near Yemeni waters, which later capsized and sank, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.

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In a post on X, Sonowal informed that all 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard.

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"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he said.

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Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink. India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 4, 2026

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

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The Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard subsequently carried out a joint rescue operation, rescuing all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national.

The crew were taken to safety and provided medical assistance, with no casualties reported, according to the report.

The National Resistance Forces (NRF) are deployed along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels.

On July 20, the Houthi group announced what it described as a "naval blockade" on Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to warn that it would respond firmly to threats targeting its vessels.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a key international shipping route. (ANI)

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