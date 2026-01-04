India conducts Buddhist exhibition in Sri Lanka, students distributed Jataka Tales comic books

Panadura [Sri Lanka], January 4 (ANI): Continuing the strengthening of ties between New Delhi and Colombo, India recently conducted an exhibition on the theme 'Buddham Sharanam Gachami' in Panadura.

Sharing the details of the exhibition in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the exhibition took place on the auspicious occasion of Duruthu Poya Day and students of the Dhamma School were also distributed Jataka Tales comic books in Sinhala.

"Strengthening India-Sri Lanka shared heritage of Buddhism. On the auspicious occasion of Duruthu Poya Day, @IndiainSL conducted an exhibition 'Buddham Sharanam Gachami', at Sri Vijaya Saugatha Vidyala Maha Pirivena, Panadura. Jataka Tales Comic Books in Sinhala were also distributed to the students of the Dhamma School."

India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and the relationship between the two countries is more than 2,500 years old, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connection.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement how India and Sri Lanka have a significant cultural cooperation which includes the establishment of Indian Gallery at the International Buddhist Museum in Kandy; Bharat-Kosh at Colombo Public Library and India Corners in different universities; restoration of the Thirukeeteswaram Temple in Mannar; exposition of sacred Kapilavastu Relics organized in Sri Lanka in 2012 to commemorate 2600th year of the attainment of enlightenment by Lord Buddha (Sambuddhatva Jayanthi), amongst others.

In October 2021, the inaugural Colombo-Kushinagar flight was undertaken on the auspicious VapPoya Day, during which the sacred Kapilavastu Buddha relics from the Rajaguru Sri Subhuthi Maha Vihara of Waskaduwa were brought to India and displayed in several Indian cities, including Kushinagar and Sarnath.

Recently, a statue of Lord Buddha to Dharmayathanaya Temple was presented. The Centre for Contemporary Indian Studies (CCIS) has been set up at the University of Colombo. A long-term ICCR chair for Hindi has been set up at University of Kelaniya and Sabaragamuwa University. Varied academic and cultural activities have been initiated in about 30 Universities, schools and Pirivenas of Sri Lanka, the MEA statement noted.

The bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka have matured and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance.

The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries and the extensive people-to-people interaction of their citizens provide the foundation to build a multi-faceted partnership. (ANI)

