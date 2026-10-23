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Home / World / India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran despite flight disruptions

India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran despite flight disruptions

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India continues to facilitate the transport of life-saving medicines to Iran as a humanitarian gesture despite flight disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, said Indian authorities remain in communication with the Iranian authorities to ensure the delivery of essential life-saving medicines.

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“We continue to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran. As you are aware, the ongoing conflict in the region has posed new challenges to the flight connectivity between our two countries. We continue to be in communication with our Iranian counterparts to facilitate the transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture,” Jaiswal said.

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On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe.

Singh shared a photograph with Aref on X, writing, “Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe.”

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Earlier this month, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval raised concerns over the safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers during a telephonic conversation with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

During their October 12 conversation, NSA Doval and Rezaei discussed bilateral issues, the regional situation and international developments.

“National Security Advisor spoke to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, His Excellency Dr Mohsen Rezaei. They discussed bilateral issues. They also discussed the regional situation and international developments, and during the meeting, the safety and security of Indian seafarers was raised, as also the safety and security of Indian tankers was also raised,” Jaiswal had said in an earlier media briefing, responding to a question about the discussions between NSA Doval and his Iranian counterpart.

The telephonic conversation between NSA Doval and Rezaei took place amid continuing attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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