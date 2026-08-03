DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India conveys support to Uzbekistan for NAM Chairship 2027-29: Jaishankar

India conveys support to Uzbekistan for NAM Chairship 2027-29: Jaishankar

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed India's support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the 2027-29 period, while also appreciating the support by Tashkent as New Delhi hosts the BRICS Summit. He also appreciated Uzbekistan's firm position against terrorism.

Advertisement

He made the remarks during the bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is visiting India from August 2-5.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, "India is the chair of the BRICS this year. I want to express our appreciation for the support that you have given as a partner country for BRICS activities and initiatives. And I want, from our side, to convey our support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the period 2027-29."

Advertisement

Welcoming the visiting Uzbek delegation, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan, as developing countries, share common perspectives on several international and regional issues, particularly terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

He noted that the two countries cooperate in several bilateral and multilateral forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Advertisement

"In terms of foreign policy as developing countries, we share a commonality of views on international and regional issues, particularly when it comes to terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking. We cooperate in a number of bilateral and multilateral forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

The External Affairs Minister appreciated the Uzbek government's firm position against terrorism, saying both countries have demonstrated "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and terror sanctuaries.

"We deeply appreciate that the government and people of Uzbekistan have taken a strong stand on combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. You have your own challenges and your own experiences, but we know that both of us have shown zero tolerance towards sanctuaries and towards cross-border terrorism," he said.

Also in his remarks, Jaishankar appreciated the wide-ranging and longstanding partnership with Uzbekistan during the visit of Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and identified the mining sector as a key area to expand the partnership into.

In a significant move to deepen bilateral strategic and economic ties, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier on Monday.

The high-level meeting underscored the expanding partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent, touching upon trade, rare earth critical minerals, educational exchanges, and shared civilizational roots.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the visit, which includes an India-Uzbekistan Business Forum organised on the sidelines, the President expressed strong confidence in commercial collaboration across critical sectors.

President Murmu further noted that there is "immense potential for cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in the mining sector, particularly in rare earth minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology."

The President lauded the thriving educational and professional exchange programs that serve as the backbone of bilateral relations. Over 3,000 Uzbek officials, professionals, and students have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training courses and scholarship programs. More than 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies in Uzbekistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across Central Asia, agreeing that "discussions held during this visit will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between our two nations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts