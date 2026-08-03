India conveys support to Uzbekistan for NAM Chairship 2027-29: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed India's support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the 2027-29 period, while also appreciating the support by Tashkent as New Delhi hosts the BRICS Summit. He also appreciated Uzbekistan's firm position against terrorism.

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He made the remarks during the bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is visiting India from August 2-5.

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Jaishankar said, "India is the chair of the BRICS this year. I want to express our appreciation for the support that you have given as a partner country for BRICS activities and initiatives. And I want, from our side, to convey our support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the period 2027-29."

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Welcoming the visiting Uzbek delegation, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan, as developing countries, share common perspectives on several international and regional issues, particularly terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

He noted that the two countries cooperate in several bilateral and multilateral forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

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"In terms of foreign policy as developing countries, we share a commonality of views on international and regional issues, particularly when it comes to terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking. We cooperate in a number of bilateral and multilateral forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

The External Affairs Minister appreciated the Uzbek government's firm position against terrorism, saying both countries have demonstrated "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and terror sanctuaries.

"We deeply appreciate that the government and people of Uzbekistan have taken a strong stand on combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. You have your own challenges and your own experiences, but we know that both of us have shown zero tolerance towards sanctuaries and towards cross-border terrorism," he said.

Also in his remarks, Jaishankar appreciated the wide-ranging and longstanding partnership with Uzbekistan during the visit of Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and identified the mining sector as a key area to expand the partnership into.

In a significant move to deepen bilateral strategic and economic ties, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier on Monday.

The high-level meeting underscored the expanding partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent, touching upon trade, rare earth critical minerals, educational exchanges, and shared civilizational roots.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the visit, which includes an India-Uzbekistan Business Forum organised on the sidelines, the President expressed strong confidence in commercial collaboration across critical sectors.

President Murmu further noted that there is "immense potential for cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in the mining sector, particularly in rare earth minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology."

The President lauded the thriving educational and professional exchange programs that serve as the backbone of bilateral relations. Over 3,000 Uzbek officials, professionals, and students have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training courses and scholarship programs. More than 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies in Uzbekistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across Central Asia, agreeing that "discussions held during this visit will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between our two nations." (ANI)

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