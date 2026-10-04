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Home / World / India, Cyprus hold first Joint Maritime Committee meeting

India, Cyprus hold first Joint Maritime Committee meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Nicosia [Cyprus], October 4 (ANI): Marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations, India and Cyprus held the first meeting of their Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) in Limassol, which was co-chaired by Venkatesapathy S, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, alongside Theodoulos Mesimeris, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, as announced by the High Commission of India in Nicosia on Saturday.

"The first India-Cyprus Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) met under the 2017 bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping," the High Commission stated on X, calling it a new chapter in India-Cyprus maritime cooperation. The meeting was held on September 29.

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The diplomatic delegation from New Delhi, which featured India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, alongside officials from the Nicosia mission and Deependra Singh Bisena, Deputy Director General in the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, engaged extensively with Cypriot authorities and industry leaders across a four-day itinerary spanning September 28 to October 1.

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The talks covered maritime education and training, investment opportunities in both sectors, the exchange of policies and strategies as best practices, and cooperation on matters of mutual interest at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Further strengthening institutional ties, the visiting delegation held structured interactions with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, premier maritime enterprises, the Cyprus Ports Authority, and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, complemented by an official site visit to the Port of Limassol.

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"Opportunities explored included maritime services, shipping finance, ship repair and recycling, seafarer training and welfare, and green shipping," the High Commission stated.

Looking ahead to upcoming bilateral exchanges, both sides reviewed logistical frameworks for the scheduled visit of the Cypriot Shipping Deputy Minister to India, accompanied by a high-level trade delegation, ahead of a prominent Maritime Business Forum slated for Mumbai in November 2026 to catalyse joint ventures and capital investments.

"The meeting forms part of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan and reflects the shared commitment of Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and H.E. President Mr Nikos Christodoulides to deepen bilateral cooperation," the High Commission added.

These strategic developments underline a consistent intensification of high-level diplomatic and economic dialogues between the two nations in recent times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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