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Home / World / India, Cyprus reiterate commitment to promote peace in Indo-Pacific

India, Cyprus reiterate commitment to promote peace in Indo-Pacific

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

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Prime Minister Modi appreciated Cyprus for joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, underscoring its potential to deepen cooperation in maritime security as well as the sustainable use of marine resources.

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Both leaders recognised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor's (IMEEC) transformational potential in reshaping and promoting global trade, connectivity and prosperity. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from India through the wider Middle East to Europe. They discussed the establishment of a Bilateral Connectivity Dialogue.

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As per the statement, the leaders expressed their support for the early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue, diplomacy and constructive engagement between the key stakeholders in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

On the recent developments in West Asia, both the Leaders underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the underlying issues in a peaceful manner, including safe and unimpeded passage of maritime shipping.

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The two leaders also discussed the importance of upholding the global non-proliferation architecture, recognising the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group, as per the statement.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of India-Cyprus relations, and in order to take forward the cooperation under the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, they directed both sides to work for the timely implementation of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029. The Leaders agreed to maintain regular interaction building upon the shared spirit of mutual respect and collaboration, the statement read.

Cyprus President thanked Prime Minister Modi for the excellent arrangements during his State Visit extended by the Government and the people of India. The Leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of Cyprus and India as strategic partners and vital connectors between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Indo-Pacific, committed to advancing peace, stability, connectivity, and prosperity.

They reaffirmed their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes under the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 and to further strengthening India-Cyprus cooperation as a dynamic pillar of the broader India-EU strategic partnership.

The Leaders agreed that the present visit marks a decisive step in transforming a historically strong relationship into a new stage in bilateral relations, elevating the partnership into a more ambitious, modern, strategic, and future-oriented framework of cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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