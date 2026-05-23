India, Cyprus to collaborate in research and technology fields

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the transformative potential of new and emerging technologies and noted that the MoU on Innovation and Technology will promote collaboration among research centres, startups, and academic institutions, as well as joint research and innovation projects in emerging and sustainable technologies, including ethical and responsible AI, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

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Recognising the importance of the space sector as a critical infrastructure underpinning global economic progress, security, innovation, and technological advancement, both sides expressed interest in partnerships in addressing global challenges.

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Prime Minister Modi informed that India's Space Policy 2023 provides an enabling and dynamic framework for non-governmental entities to undertake end-to-end activities in the space domain. Both sides welcomed the ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration for mutual benefit. In this context, the leaders welcomed the ongoing engagement between the ERATOSTHENES Centre of Excellence (ECoE) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), as per the statement.

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The leaders welcomed growing exchanges at the academic level, including students and researchers. In this context, they welcomed the signing of an MoU in the field of Higher Education and Research, which they noted would provide a strong foundation for higher education institutions and research organisations in both countries to strengthen engagement, enhance exchanges, and explore opportunities for collaboration, including through joint research initiatives, faculty and student mobility, and institutional partnerships, as per the statement.

The leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU on Diplomatic Training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Diplomatic Academy, MoFA, Cyprus, which will strengthen bilateral ties by cooperation in the training of diplomats, the statement read.

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The leaders committed to continuing negotiations with a view to concluding a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which will provide a framework to facilitate collaboration on safe, regular and orderly migration and support sustainable workforce mobility of highly skilled workers, students, and researchers. Both leaders also agreed on the commencement of negotiations for a Social Security Agreement at the earliest.

In this context, the leaders also welcomed the signing of the MoU between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), which would provide a good opportunity for young accountants to contribute to developing professional and regulatory standards, exchanging best practices in accounting and auditing, and enhancing mutual recognition and employability in the fields of finance and business services, the statement said. (ANI)

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