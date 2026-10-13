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Home / World / India, Czech Republic agree to expand defence industrial cooperation to promote Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat

India, Czech Republic agree to expand defence industrial cooperation to promote Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat

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ANI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Czech Republic's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of defence industrial cooperation between the two countries and agreed to expand collaboration under the India-Czech Joint Defence Committee to promote 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

During their bilateral meeting in New Delhi, the two leaders welcomed the ongoing collaboration and the successful establishment of various joint ventures, while agreeing to further strengthen defence industrial ties, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

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Sharing details of the meeting on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Had a wonderful meeting with the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Mr. Karel Havlicek in New Delhi today. We reviewed the entire spectrum of Defence Industrial Cooperation and we were pleased to note the progress and success of various Joint Ventures. We also agreed to further expand this collaboration under the aegis of India-Czech Joint Defence Committee, to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat."

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The discussions focused on deepening bilateral defence industrial engagement, with both sides expressing support for expanding existing cooperation and advancing India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities through the partnership.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing issues concerning peace and security and acknowledged the need for greater cooperation to maintain regional stability.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides reiterated that the India-Czech Republic partnership is based on historical and cultural ties, as well as shared values of mutual trust and respect.

Havlíček is on a four-day visit to India and is holding interactions with various ministries, trade representatives and businesses. During his visit, he is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru and Mumbai to visit industries.

The meeting marks another engagement between the two countries to strengthen defence industrial cooperation, with the India-Czech Joint Defence Committee serving as a framework for expanding collaboration and supporting the objectives of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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