DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India Day celebrated at Gates Foundation in Seattle on Gandhi Jayanti

India Day celebrated at Gates Foundation in Seattle on Gandhi Jayanti

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seattle [US], October 3 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, hosted a special India Day celebration on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The event showcased Indian culture, arts and cuisine, and was attended by Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, along with senior leaders from Washington State and Seattle city governments.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Bill Gates noted that it was symbolic to celebrate the day on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. "The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do," Gates said.

Advertisement

He also praised India's role in global innovation, especially in finding solutions for health and development across the Global South. "Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047," Gates added.

Advertisement

The Consulate General of India in Seattle described the event as a reflection of the strong partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, highlighting areas of cooperation in healthcare, innovation and development.

In an X post the consulate general office in Seattle wrote, "Gandhi Jayanti celebrations @ Gates Foundation HQrs in Seattle. Thank You @BillGates for your strong support".

Advertisement

The Gandhi Jayanti celebration at the Foundation's headquarters also featured cultural performances and Indian food, giving guests a glimpse of India's heritage alongside discussions on shared values of equality and human dignity.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorated as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the United Nations, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities.

In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts