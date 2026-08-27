New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India will engage with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as an institution irrespective of Pakistan assuming the grouping's chairship in 2027 after the upcoming summit in Bishkek, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, while maintaining that decisions regarding engagement with individual countries will be taken separately by the appropriate authorities.

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MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George made the remarks during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in response to a question on how India views Pakistan taking over the SCO chair next year after the Bishkek summit from August 31 to September 1.

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"Pakistan is assuming the chair of SCO. India deals with SCO as an entity, as an important organisation. As far as our engagement with individual countries is concerned, a decision will be taken by the appropriate authority at the appropriate time and our participation will be decided accordingly," George said.

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The remarks come amid questions over India's participation in SCO-related engagements under Pakistan's chairship, particularly in view of New Delhi's concerns over cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Asked whether India's engagement with Pakistan at the multilateral level would be complicated by Islamabad's chairship, George reiterated India's position on terrorism.

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"On the question of again coming to terrorism emanating from our neighbourhood, yes, we have made our position very clear; we have zero tolerance towards terrorism. That continues to be our position and we will continue to do everything possible to make sure that the entire international community comes together in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the SCO summit in 2027 and has indicated that it would invite all member states, including India, in accordance with the organisation's procedures.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi last month said Islamabad would extend invitations to all SCO member states at the level of Heads of State or Government.

"As regards the SCO Summit, yes, all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be invited at the level of the Heads of State or Government, should they wish to attend at the level of the Head of Government. So yes, invitations will obviously be extended, and this is an obligation on the part of Pakistan as the host," Andrabi had said.

He had added that Pakistan would invite all Heads of State and Government to the summit, while noting that Presidents and Prime Ministers participate interchangeably in SCO summits and Heads of Government meetings.

The SCO currently comprises 10 member states -- Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India became a full member of the organisation in 2017. The grouping also has Afghanistan and Mongolia as observer states and 15 dialogue partners.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Uzbekistan from August 29-30 for a bilateral visit and then to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

At the Bishkek summit, Modi is expected to address the gathering and highlight India's priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity in the SCO framework. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

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