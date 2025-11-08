DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India demands earliest release of 44 Indians serving in Russian Army, tells Moscow to "put an end to this practice"

India demands earliest release of 44 Indians serving in Russian Army, tells Moscow to "put an end to this practice"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:05 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251107222846
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that at least 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging the release of these individuals and warning citizens against accepting recruitment offers, citing serious risks to life.

Advertisement

Jaiswal said, "In the last few months, yes, we have come to know, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice."

Advertisement

He added, "As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter. We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there's risk to life..."

Advertisement

The statement comes on a day when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments."

Advertisement

The development comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India in early December for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Russia share a longstanding strategic partnership. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 during President Vladimir Putin's visit, the relationship has expanded across political, security, defence, economic, science, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

This is not the first time the issue of Indians being recruited into the Russian military has come up.

In July, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha, "There were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which the services of 98 individuals were discontinued as a result of sustained engagement between the Indian and Russian Governments on this matter, including at the highest levels. 13 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 12 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side."

He had further said that Russian authorities had been urged to provide updates on the remaining or missing individuals and ensure their safety, well-being and early discharge. For those who were released, Indian missions helped arrange travel documents and tickets for their return.

Singh had reiterated that Indian missions accord "highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad" and act promptly whenever assistance is required.

In January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 12 Indian nationals were killed while serving in the Russian army during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered a major human-trafficking network operating across several states. The racket targeted Indian nationals by promising high-paying jobs abroad but allegedly sent them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone instead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts