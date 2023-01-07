India deploys women platoon in Abyei for UN peacekeeping misson

PTI

United Nations, January 6

India, among the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, is deploying a platoon of women peacekeepers in Abyei, the country’s largest single unit of female Blue Helmets in a UN mission since 2007.

As of October 31, 2022, India second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions after Bangladesh

5,887 Indian troops and personnel deployed across 12 missions, Bangladesh deployed 7,017

The move heralded India’s intent of increasing significantly the number of women in peacekeeping contingents.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement that the platoon of women peacekeepers will be deployed in Abyei as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA) on January 6, 2023.

“This will be India’s largest single unit of women Peacekeepers in a UN Mission since we deployed the first-ever all-women’s contingent in Liberia in 2007. It will also herald India’s intent of increasing significantly the number of Indian women in Peacekeeping contingents,” the statement said.

The Indian contingent, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, will form part of an engagement platoon and specialise in community outreach.