"India deserves permanent seat at UNSC given its population, global role": Seychelles Foreign Minister

Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure on Saturday backed India's candidature for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying New Delhi deserves a place at the global body's top decision-making forum given its population, international role and contributions to peace and security, particularly in maritime security.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the East African island nation as part of his two-day state visit, Faure said the current global order and international institutions need reforms to better reflect contemporary realities, with greater representation for countries and regions that remain underrepresented.

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"The global order established in 1945 needs reform. International institutions must better reflect today's realities. There is a strong need for more balanced representation, particularly for countries like India and regions like Africa, which currently lack permanent representation in key global institutions," he said.

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"India deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security Council given its population, global role, and contributions to peacekeeping, maritime security, and multilateral diplomacy," the Seychelles Foreign Minister added.

Faure said Seychelles supports India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat, adding that India's inclusion would contribute towards greater balance and stability in global affairs.

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"Seychelles supports this position. India has also played a strong role in the Non-Aligned Movement, and its inclusion would strengthen global balance and peace," he said.

Speaking on the India-Seychelles relations, the Foreign Minister described the partnership between the two countries as "excellent", tracing its foundation to Seychelles' independence in 1976.

"This is an excellent relationship. It started from independence in 1976, forming the foundation of formal relations," Faure said.

He added that the relationship has evolved into a "very solid and stable partnership" with strategic importance for both nations.

"It is a strategic partnership between the two countries. We are very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to visit Seychelles. He usually undertakes multi-country tours, but we are honoured that he is coming here as the Guest of Honour to celebrate the jubilee of our independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations," Faure said.

Highlighting India's role as a key partner, the Seychelles Foreign Minister said the country continues to maintain relations with all nations that respect its sovereignty and independence.

"India is one of our closest partners, but we continue to maintain relations with all countries that respect our sovereignty and independence," he said.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day State Visit to Seychelles to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour, with the visit aimed at further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries.

India has repeatedly called for reforms in the multilateral forum, noting the change in the geopolitical scenario since the UNSC's inception. (ANI)

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