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Home / World / India desires positive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh: MEA

India desires positive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): India on Tuesday reiterated its desire for a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, stating readiness to address all bilateral issues through existing structured mechanisms.

"On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

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When queried regarding whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would have a meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other delegation members on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York, Jaiswal noted that he currently lacks information.

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"The question was whether the External Affairs Minister is going to have a meeting with the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA. On that, I do not have any information, but I shall surely keep you updated if there are developments of this nature," he remarked while responding to an inquiry.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar heads the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week of the 81st UNGA session and is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 26, during which he will hold several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

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Meanwhile, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has held a series of meetings with Bangladeshi leadership this month.

Last week, he met Mahdi Amin, Advisor to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, to discuss cooperation in education, technology, and innovation.

"The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission stated.

Trivedi also met Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Rashiduzzaman Millat to discuss improving air connectivity and air cargo capacity, alongside Water Resources Minister Shafiquddin Chowdhury Anee. He separately held talks with Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

"Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations," the High Commission said of the meeting with Rahman. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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