DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India details "heat action" plan at UNGA, calls for stronger disaster cooperation

India details "heat action" plan at UNGA, calls for stronger disaster cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US] September 23 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, on Monday (Local time) attended the high-level segment of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, where he highlighted India's "readiness to work with partners to support the Global South in responding to environmental disasters", the MEA said.

Advertisement

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1970151020786258291

At the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, Ambassador George mentioned India's national Heat Action Plans as a key framework to tackle rising temperatures. He pointed to the use of digital tools for last-mile alerts and promotion of low-cost cooling solutions as part of India's domestic response to climate risks.

Advertisement

Speaking at the session alongside representatives from Singapore, Maldives, European Union and Finland, he said India stood ready to work with partners, particularly in the Global South, to strengthen early warning systems, risk reduction and disaster management measures. Rising global temperatures, he noted, have left vulnerable countries most exposed to environmental disasters, and collective action was necessary to address this challenge.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Ambassador George also attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the UNGA. He reiterated India's commitment to the values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter and stressed the need for reforms to make the organisation to better reflect the realities of contemporary times, India at UN wrote in a post on X

Further, Ambassador George represented India at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at UN Headquarters.

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/1970278752715448467

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where the two covered a range of issues of concern. Jaishankar said the two agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in priority areas.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970163521091711078

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts