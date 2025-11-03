India discusses increasing cooperation with Arab League

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (South), Neena Malhotra, chaired a meeting on Monday with the Arab Ambassadors here in the national capital.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal highlighted how efforts were discussed to further strengthen cooperation between India and the League of Arab States.

"Secretary (South) chaired a consultation meeting with Arab Ambassadors in New Delhi today. The meeting discussed efforts to further strengthen cooperation between India and the League of Arab States."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1985262815465390151

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Cairo highlighted how India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations with the countries that form the League of Arab States, also known as the Arab League.

These relations date back to ancient times when traders, scholars and diplomats would often traverse the Arabian Sea and the land routes linking India to West Asia and the Arab peninsula, transferring knowledge and merchandise. A shared cultural heritage, through the linkages of language and religion, continues to lend energy to these historic bonds.

"Today, the nations of the Arab League are part of India's extended neighbourhood. India's staunch commitment to deepen engagement with this region, shared views on major international developments, and strong economic and commercial relations form the bedrock of India-Arab relations. Most of India's external trade passes through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. There are vital Indian investments in countries stretching from Oman and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Sudan and beyond. The India-Arab trade relations have withstood the test of time. Even during the covid pandemic and global geopolitical conflicts, the trade between India and the Arab world continued to grow," the Embassy noted.

It further underscored how the partnership with the Arab countries goes across almost every aspect of human endeavour, such as Food & Energy, Financial Services, Health & Education, Information Technology, Renewable Energy, including start-ups and large infrastructure projects. Over 9 million Indian diaspora have made the Arab League nations their home and play a vital role in the region's progress and prosperity. (ANI)

