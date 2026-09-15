New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has dispatched 10 tons of Anti-Retroviral medicines to Botswana to aid their public health system for HIV/AIDS treatment.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch in a post on X and affirmed commitment to boosting health cooperation with India's Global South partners.

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"Dispatched 10 tons of Anti-Retroviral medicines to Botswana today, to support their public health system for HIV/AIDS treatment. An affirmation of our commitment to strengthening health cooperation with our Global South partners," Jaishankar wrote.

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Earlier on Friday, the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia concluded with Member States adopting the Dili Declaration on Human Resources for Health: Equity in Specialised Care, along with various landmark decisions to advance health equity, strengthen health systems and accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

The four-day meeting brought together Health Ministers, senior health officials and delegates from across the WHO South-East Asia Region.

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According to an official statement, at the close of the meeting, “Member States adopted the Dili Declaration on Human Resources for Health: Equity in Specialised Care and key resolutions on medical devices, diagnostics and assistive technology; health facility resilience; patient and blood safety; sustainable health financing; ending tuberculosis; and vaccine confidence and uptake to advance measles and rubella elimination.”

They also extended the regional action plan on viral hepatitis, HIV and sexually transmitted infections to 2030 and strengthened regional cooperation on digital health and artificial intelligence.

“Equitable access to specialised care took centre stage in the Dili Declaration, which commits countries to address disparities in where specialised services and skilled health workers are available,” the statement read, adding that workforce distribution, availability and competencies alongside stronger workforce planning and health-system capacity are essential to closing gaps in access.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership, including the proposed India-SACU trade agreement, mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies.

PM Modi met Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the two leaders also exchanging views on global issues of mutual interest and agreeing to maintain close coordination in multilateral fora. (ANI)

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