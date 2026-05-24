icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India diversifies, maintains multiple sources of energy supply: EAM Jaishankar says US "very significant and reliable source"

India diversifies, maintains multiple sources of energy supply: EAM Jaishankar says US "very significant and reliable source"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India will continue to diversify its energy sourcing and maintain multiple dependable suppliers as part of its responsibility towards its citizens, stressing that energy security remains a top national priority amid global uncertainties.

Advertisement

Addressing a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here, Jaishankar stressed that energy security requires de-risking through multiple sources, with the US emerging as a "very significant and reliable source" for India.

Advertisement

He underlined that India has been steadily increasing its energy imports from the US over the years, with a sharper rise witnessed in recent times.

Advertisement

"There's actually been a very significant uptick in our energy imports from the United States. It's not new. It started many, many years ago, but I think it's really picked up in the last year. And where India is concerned, this is an era of de-risking and probably energy more than anything else requires de-risking. So, a big country, if you are to do de-risking, looks at multiple sourcing. And for us, the United States has emerged as a very significant and reliable source of energy, as indeed have some other countries," he said.

Addressing the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Union Minister said that India's approach is to diversify energy sources as part of its energy security.

Advertisement

"The way we will deal with the current situation in Hormuz and, frankly, going forward as well, is to diversify our energy sources because that is at the heart of our energy security," Jaishankar said.

The EAM emphasised that India needs "multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, and cheap sources" for its energy needs, while cautioning against distortions in the global energy market.

He further stressed that India's energy strategy is guided by affordability, accessibility, and reliability, noting that the US remains a key partner in this regard.

"For our energy security, it's important we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, and cheap sources. And the United States fits the bill in many respects. So do some other countries. So we will continue to diversify and maintain multiple sources of supply at the most reasonable cost because, at the end of the day, we have an obligation to our people to provide them with energy at affordable and accessible rates. What we don't want to see is energy markets distorted; we don't want to see energy markets constricted because it has a cost implication," Jaishankar said.

The remarks come as part of Rubio's four-day visit to India, during which he will be attending the Qaud Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital.

India is gearing up to host the security dialogue in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of EAM Jaishankar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts