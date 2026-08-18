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Home / World / India, Egypt reaffirm shared commitment to strengthen Global South

India, Egypt reaffirm shared commitment to strengthen Global South

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Updated At : 11:23 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Cairo [Egypt], August 18 (ANI): The India-Egypt BRICS Conference held in Cairo concluded with the gathering highlighting a joint resolve to amplify the voice and representation of the Global South, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said.

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In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy stated, "The India-Egypt BRICS Conference concluded with valedictory remarks by Amb N.J. Gange, Acting Deputy Director General, Indian Council of World Affairs. He highlighted that the Conference's substantive exchanges reaffirmed the strong India-Egypt convergence within BRICS across various pillars. The Conference underscored a shared commitment to strengthening the voice and agency of the Global South and advancing a more inclusive, representative and equitable international order."

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Delivering a special address during the session focused on cultural exchange, titled 'Two ancient civilisations. A contemporary partnership,' Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Vivek Agarwal, addressed the gathering.

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According to the Embassy, Secretary Agarwal pointed out that cultural and civilisational dialogue serves as a key pillar of BRICS cooperation. He outlined India's focus areas under its BRICS Presidency, which encompass safeguarding cultural heritage, bolstering the creative economy, advancing culture-led sustainable development and fostering richer people-to-people connections.

"With India and Egypt representing two of the world's ancient civilisations, he highlighted the immense potential for close cooperation - bilaterally and within BRICS," the Embassy stated.

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Earlier, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Sripriya Ranganathan, spoke at the opening session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

According to the Embassy, Secretary Ranganathan outlined the priority areas of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and emphasised how the strategic alliance between India and Egypt forms a solid basis for enhanced collaboration within BRICS and for championing the interests of the Global South.

Additionally, she met the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of Egypt, Ambassador Amr Hamza.

"The two sides reviewed the growing India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in political, economic, and strategic domains. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the Embassy noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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