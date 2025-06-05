DT
India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for term 2026-28

Jaishankar expressed India's commitment to championing development issues and to keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC.
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday announced that India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations for the term 2026-28. He expressed India's commitment to championing development issues and to keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC.

He thanked member states of the UN for their support and trust in India. He also appreciated the efforts made by India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations in New York.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork. India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC."

The ECOSOC is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development - economic, social and environmental. It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed-upon goals.

It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits, according to the UN statement. The UN Charter established ECOSO as one of the six main organs of the United Nations in 1945.

Earlier in April, the Permanent Mission of India at the United Nations marked Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary with a special commemorative event at the UN headquarters in New York, attended by global leaders.

During the ceremony, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted Dr Ambedkar's contributions as a key figure in India's freedom struggle and as the architect of its Constitution.

The event centered around the theme "The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond," underscoring his influence on both India and the global community."

Harish said, It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the commemorative event to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar was a leading figure in India's freedom struggle and the architect of India's constitution. The one who dedicated his life to laying the foundation of our modern republic. The topic of today's discussion, 'The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond,' is very apt as we celebrate this year 80 years of the establishment of the UN." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

