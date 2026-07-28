New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India has emerged as the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, contributing 311,936 maritime professionals to the global shipping industry, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.

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The report estimates that India now accounts for 12.16 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, ranking behind only the Philippines and ahead of China, the Russian Federation and Indonesia.

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The achievement marks one of the most remarkable transformations in the history of India's maritime sector. In 2015, India contributed only 5.2 per cent of the world's seafarers and ranked fifth globally, behind China, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Russian Federation. Six years later, in 2021, India's share had grown modestly to 6 per cent, though it continued to remain in fifth position.

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The latest BIMCO-ICS report for 2026, however, records a decisive breakthrough. India's global share has more than doubled over the past decade to 12.16 per cent, propelling the country to second place worldwide and establishing it as one of the world's foremost providers of skilled maritime professionals.

India's strength is particularly evident in the officer cadre. The country now supplies 140,718 officers, accounting for 13.41 per cent of the world's officer workforce, while 171,218 ratings represent 11.29 per cent of the global ratings serving aboard merchant vessels. Overall, Indian seafarers today constitute one of the largest and most skilled maritime workforces supporting global trade.

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The report estimates the global supply of seafarers at 2.57 million, while demand has reached 2.55 million, highlighting an increasingly tight global labour market. It also points to a continuing shortage of qualified officers worldwide, positioning India as a critical partner in meeting the shipping industry's future manpower requirements.

India's emergence as a global maritime manpower hub reflects more than a decade of sustained reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past twelve years, the Government has expanded maritime education and skilling, modernised training infrastructure, increased the capacity of maritime training institutes, digitised seafarer certification and regulatory services through the Directorate General of Shipping, strengthened compliance with international Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping (STCW), and enhanced the employability and global competitiveness of Indian seafarers.

Since assuming charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in 2021, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has accelerated the reform agenda through the most comprehensive overhaul of India's maritime legal framework in decades. Beginning with the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, the Government has subsequently enacted the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, Indian Ports Act, 2025, Coastal Shipping Act, 2025, Bills of Lading Act, 2025, and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 2025. Collectively, these landmark legislations have modernised maritime governance, strengthened seafarer welfare, aligned India's shipping laws with international conventions, simplified regulatory processes and enhanced ease of doing business across the maritime sector.

Welcoming the report, Sonowal said, "India's rise from the fifth-largest supplier of seafarers in 2015 with just 5.2 per cent of the global workforce to the world's second-largest maritime manpower nation with a 12.16 per cent share in 2026 is a story of vision, resolve and transformative leadership. This remarkable turnaround has been made possible under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose unwavering commitment over the past twelve years has fundamentally reshaped India's maritime ecosystem. From investing in world-class maritime education and modern training infrastructure to digitising seafarer services, reforming maritime laws and creating globally benchmarked standards, his Government has empowered thousands of young Indians to compete and excel on the world stage."

"Today's achievement is not merely a statistical milestone; it is a reflection of New India's growing global credibility, the confidence that international shipping companies place in Indian talent, and our collective resolve to establish India as a leading maritime nation," he added

Sonowal said the Government is now pursuing Mission 20 per cent, an ambitious national vision to increase India's share of the global seafaring workforce from 12.16 per cent to 20 per cent. "Mission 20 per cent is our next national milestone. We are expanding maritime training capacity, strengthening shipboard training opportunities, fostering deeper industry-academia partnerships, leveraging digital technologies and creating greater opportunities for young Indians, especially women, to pursue rewarding careers at sea. Our vision is clear: to ensure that one in every five seafarers serving aboard merchant ships anywhere in the world is an Indian, recognised globally for professionalism, competence and excellence."

With the global shipping industry continuing to face a shortage of qualified officers, India's expanding maritime education ecosystem, internationally recognised training standards and progressive policy framework place the country in a strong position to meet future global demand while advancing the vision of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. (ANI)

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