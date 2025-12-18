DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Estonia ties steadily improving; scope for deeper cooperation in tech and digital governance: Estonian FM

India-Estonia ties steadily improving; scope for deeper cooperation in tech and digital governance: Estonian FM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Aditya Prakash

Advertisement

Tallinn [Estonia], December 18 (ANI): Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, has said that India-Estonia relations are steadily improving, with strong prospects for enhanced cooperation in business, information technology, AI, cybersecurity, and the defence industry.

Advertisement

Speaking in Tallinn, Tsahkna said political engagement between the two countries is set to intensify, with Estonia's president expected to visit India early next year. He emphasised Estonia's role in the European Union, noting that the country can serve as a gateway to European markets for Indian companies. At the same time, India offers significant opportunities for Estonian firms seeking to expand into a large, rapidly growing market.

Advertisement

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the Estonian Foreign Minister said it presents a significant opportunity for Estonian companies to form partnerships in India, introduce technologies and ideas, and scale up operations. He noted that Estonia's domestic market is limited, with a population of around 1.3 million, making international partnerships--notably with India--crucial to growth.

Tsahkna also highlighted Estonia's global leadership in digital governance, underscoring the potential for cooperation with India in e-governance, IT, and artificial intelligence. He said, "We have 100% of all public sector services online. We have developed all of these in collaboration with our private-sector companies. All this experience can also be brought to India, and AI is something we can explore together as a future solution. We already have AI projects in education, and many of our public-sector services use AI solutions. I see this as a very fruitful collaboration in the future."

Advertisement

In addition, he noted that Estonia is already deploying AI solutions in education and various public services, and sees artificial intelligence as a key area for future collaboration with India. Describing the potential partnership as "very fruitful," Tsahkna said deeper cooperation in digitalisation and advanced technologies could significantly strengthen bilateral ties in the years ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts