India-Estonia ties steadily improving; scope for deeper cooperation in tech and digital governance: Estonian FM

By Aditya Prakash

Tallinn [Estonia], December 18 (ANI): Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, has said that India-Estonia relations are steadily improving, with strong prospects for enhanced cooperation in business, information technology, AI, cybersecurity, and the defence industry.

Speaking in Tallinn, Tsahkna said political engagement between the two countries is set to intensify, with Estonia's president expected to visit India early next year. He emphasised Estonia's role in the European Union, noting that the country can serve as a gateway to European markets for Indian companies. At the same time, India offers significant opportunities for Estonian firms seeking to expand into a large, rapidly growing market.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the Estonian Foreign Minister said it presents a significant opportunity for Estonian companies to form partnerships in India, introduce technologies and ideas, and scale up operations. He noted that Estonia's domestic market is limited, with a population of around 1.3 million, making international partnerships--notably with India--crucial to growth.

Tsahkna also highlighted Estonia's global leadership in digital governance, underscoring the potential for cooperation with India in e-governance, IT, and artificial intelligence. He said, "We have 100% of all public sector services online. We have developed all of these in collaboration with our private-sector companies. All this experience can also be brought to India, and AI is something we can explore together as a future solution. We already have AI projects in education, and many of our public-sector services use AI solutions. I see this as a very fruitful collaboration in the future."

In addition, he noted that Estonia is already deploying AI solutions in education and various public services, and sees artificial intelligence as a key area for future collaboration with India. Describing the potential partnership as "very fruitful," Tsahkna said deeper cooperation in digitalisation and advanced technologies could significantly strengthen bilateral ties in the years ahead. (ANI)

