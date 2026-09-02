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Home / World / India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India and Ethiopia held a meeting on Wednesday to explore avenues for expanding bilateral defence collaboration, with discussions focusing on military training, joint defence manufacturing, and UN Peacekeeping operations.

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The diplomatic engagement took place in New Delhi between Nebiyu Tedla, Charge d'Affaires at the Ethiopian Embassy, and Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

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Highlighting the scope of the talks, the Ministry of Defence posted on X, "They discussed avenues to further strengthen India-Ethiopia defence cooperation, including training, defence industry collaboration and UN Peacekeeping, with focus on new and emerging areas."

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https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2095083620914606381?s=20

Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Addis Ababa have witnessed robust high-level exchanges.

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Following Ethiopia's parliamentary elections in June, PM Narendra Modi extended warm felicitations to Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party following their decisive victory.

PM Modi posted on X then, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections."

In his message, PM Modi underscored the historical depth of bilateral relations, writing on X, "India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last year and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the bonds of friendship between our peoples."

In response, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali conveyed gratitude to PM Modi, characterising him as a trusted ally and praising the democratic foundation of India.

PM Abiy Ahmed Ali posted on X then, "Thank you, Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trusted friend and elder brother whose historic mandate speaks to the enduring democratic strength of the world's largest democracy. Ethiopia and India share bonds rooted in history, partnership, and shared ambition for our peoples. We look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership and continuing this journey together. Namaste."

Bilateral relations reached a significant milestone in December last year when PM Modi undertook a two-day visit to Ethiopia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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